Sara Jayne (Drilling) Roti
Sara Jayne (Drilling) Roti, 99, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1920, to Eva and Willard Drilling in Baldwin, Mich. Sara married Bruno Roti in 1948 on Valentine’s Day.
Sara was vital to the long-time success of their new car dealership. She will be sorely missed as the matriarch of the Roti family.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Beverly) Rouse, Linda (Steven Johnson) Roti, and Michael Roti; her four granddaughters, Amy Rouse Vittum, Sara Rouse Cardello, Nicole Rouse and Tory Roti; her two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and friend of 60 years, Dorothy Rue.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno; and her two brothers, Milo and Dick.