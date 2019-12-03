Sarah May Bachleda
Sarah May Bachleda, 74, of Covert passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at home with her family.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will take place following the service. Donations in memory of Sarah may be made to the Twelve Corners Community Church Building Fund, of which she was a member. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Sarah was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Madison, Tenn., to Roy and Lillie (Bryant) Jones. She loved spending time with family and liked cooking and baking for them. She was caring and kind to everyone, with her door always open to anyone who needed to come over. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and many other crafty things.
Sarah worked at Degroot's in Coloma while her children were growing up. She also worked for Auto Specialties, Heath Zenith and retired from Bosch, where she met her husband, the love of her life, Andrew Bachleda. They resided in Buchanan until Andy passed away from ALS as Sarah took care of him at home during his long battle.
Survivors include six children: Patty (Jerry) Lingg of Gobles, Howard LeRoy Miney Jr. of Buchanan, Pamela Cashwell of Baroda, Lora Robinson of Niles, Sara (Vern) Sawyer of Coloma and Nacole Robinson of Baroda; siblings, Marvin Jones and Betty and Barbara Morris, all of Coloma; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Sawyer; and a grandson, Shane Austin Barker.