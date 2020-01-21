Scott A. Kerns, 60, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Baroda, passed away, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
A celebration of life visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Memorials donations in Scott’s name can be made to the APFED (American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders).
Those wishing to sign Scott’s memory book can do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Scott was born Feb. 20, 1959, in Chicago to Bobby & Nadine Kerns. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1977.
Scott entered the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard the USS Enterprise. Upon discharge, he entered the U.S. Army, and served more than five years during Operation Desert Storm. Scott was employed for the last 10 years as a foreman at OBR Cooling Towers in Rossford, Ohio.
He was a member of the Baroda American Legion and a life member of the National Rifle Association. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting, and bonfires on the river bank with family and friends.
Scott is survived by two sons, Nicholas Scott (Mandey Green) Kerns of Elkhart, Kyle (Andrea Whitman) Kerns of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Leigha Whitman, Ara, Koen and Kane Kerns, Ella and Ellie Kerns; his father, Bobby Kerns of Bridgman; his siblings, Sherry Winston of Port St. John, Fla., Karen (Roger) Thomas of South Bend, Ind., Bill Kerns of Bridgman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine; and a brother-in-law, Charles Winston.