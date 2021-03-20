Scott Kendzora, 73, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Saugatuck and St. Joseph, passed away after a long battle with cancer on March 16, 2021.
He was born in Chicago on July 30, 1947, and moved to Stevensville in 1952. He grew up there and went to Stewart Elementary and Lakeshore High School, graduating in 1965. He also attended art school in Battle Creek. With his art background he chose to be in advertising and marketing and worked at Gast Manufacturing, The Netedu Advertising Agency and Creative Advertising. He eventually left the corporate world to start his own agency, Harbor City Ad Group, with his wife, in Saugatuck.