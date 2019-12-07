Searl Franklin Golladay
Searl Franklin Golladay was born on May 23, 1930, in Benton Harbor, to Leslie and Martha (Kirby) Golladay. He passed away at home on Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, where he had resided for the last 20 years.
Searl was a Army veteran and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the military, he went on to a second career as a semi truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; daughter, Catherine Marie; and great-grandson, Robert Michael Indiano Jr.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Eleonore; daughters, Pamela (Tom) Wheeler), Victoria Wycoff and Sara Tercero; son, Frank Golladay; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 18 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev.