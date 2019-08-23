Shade F. Dingus Jr.
Shade F. Dingus Jr., 81, of New Buffalo passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, Ind. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15. N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Shade was born on Oct. 24, 1937, in Wise County, Va., to the late Shadrick and Mattie (Sturgill) Dingus. He served his country while in the U.S. Army. On Aug. 22, 1964, he married Barbara Taylor. Shade worked for over 48 years as a steel worker at Dwyer Products in Michigan City. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo, where he was an usher and faithfully mowed the grass for many years.
Shade is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Barbara; his son, Mark (Tonya) Dingus of New Buffalo; his two grandchildren, Taylor and Easton; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Henry.
He is preceded in death by his six sisters and five brothers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Bible Baptist Church in New Buffalo, with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.