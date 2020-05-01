Shalonda Burger was called home to Jesus on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in Berrien Springs.
On Aug. 21, 1979, in Berrien Springs, Herschell and Yolanda (Glenn) Williams Jr. welcomed Shalonda into this world. A 1997 graduate of Berrien Springs High School, Shalonda earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Western Michigan University, and recently returned to graduate school. She was devoted to family, never missing her son’s games. She was a member of Freedom Life Church in Benton Harbor.