Shannon J. Wigner
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Shannon Wigner, loving wife, sister, aunt, daughter and mother of her fur-babies, passed away at the age of 47.
Shannon was born on Nov. 13, 1971, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Allen and Phyllis (Purdum) Peters. Shannon worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years, working in corrections, as a police officer, managing the pre-trial and drug testing programs and finally working with the public defender’s office. On June 22, 1996, she married Jay Wigner. Shannon and Jay had been parents to seven dogs and eight cats during their wonderful 23 years together.
Shannon was dedicated to helping everyone/everything that crossed her path in life. She loved to keep up with her friends and family. Anyone who met Shannon was sure to be greeted with a smile and the sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes that showed the mischievous girl that still loved to give her friends a hard time (especially U of M fans). Shannon loved music, reading, dancing with her friends and, more than anything, to laugh. Shannon was always looking for ways to "Pay it Forward" to share the joy and blessings that she had in her life.
Shannon is survived by her parents; her husband, Jay; sister, Nichole (Brad) Combs; sisters-in-law, Sue, Betsy and Kim; nieces, Dana, Mackensie, Maddie and Morgan; nephews, Joel and Lucas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her two Great Danes, Daryl and Ahsoka; and her two kitties, Calvin and Frick.
She was preceded in death by a large contingent of puppies and kitties that have to be thrilled to get their Mom back when she came over the Rainbow Bridge.
The family will be holding a private service in the near future. If you would like to make a donation in Shannon’s name, she was a huge supporter of Great Dane Rescue Inc. (www.greatdanerescueinc.com) and Michigan Gift of Life (www.giftoflifemichigan.org).