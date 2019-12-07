Sharon Bachman
Sharon Bachman, 88, of Coloma, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday.
Memorials in Sharon's memory can be made to the Twelve Corners Community Church Building Fund.
Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online can do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Sharon was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Benton Harbor to Donald and Beatrice Ostrom. She was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School.
Sharon loved music her entire life, and frequently went dancing at the Crystal Palace. It was there while dancing to the jitterbug and waltzes that she met her future husband, John Bachman. They were wed on Oct. 1, 1949, and celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to John's passing in 2000.
Sharon attended Twelve Corners Community Church in Benton Harbor. She enjoyed her flower garden and baking her holiday pies for family. In later years she loved to choreograph and perform her own dance routines to country music.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Dave) Ruff of Coloma; sons, Kirk (Sharon Swigart) Bachman of Coloma and Bret (Jan) Bachman of Benton Harbor; her sister-in-law, Florence Bock; grandchildren, Todd (Brigitte) Kelley, Tara Kelley, Brandy (Will) Jaquez and Zachary (Natalie Coombs) Bachman; great-grandchildren, Cody (Brandy) Kelley, Makenna (Travis) Clark and Owen and Grace Kelley; her great-great-grandchildren, Robert, RyLynn and Paisley; and longtime friend, Karin Polstin.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Lee Polstin.