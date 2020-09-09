Sharon J. Tescallo, 79, of Stevensville passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Court and Market streets, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Michael Roth officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Sharon’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to sign Sharon’s memory book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.