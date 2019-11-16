Sharon R. (Neuchterlein) Moore
Sharon R. (Nuechterlein) Moore, 75, of Amherst, N.H., formerly of St. Joseph passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., in Stevensville, with the Rev. Philip Quardokus officiating. The burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A memorial will be held in Amherst, N.H., at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Brian Moore. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Sharon was born on March 29, 1944, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Winfred Walter “Doc” and Leola L. (Kelm) Nuechterlein. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and upon graduation attended Valparaiso University. She became a flight attendant for National Airlines and subsequently met her husband, Roy E. Moore Jr. Upon their marriage in 1975, she devoted her life to taking full-time care of her three children, and later, her grandchildren.
Mrs. Moore enjoyed sewing, canary and finch breeding (as a tribute to her late father’s love of birds), travel, music and contributing her interests in the Piano Technicians Guild of New Hampshire. She had a strong and fun-loving spirit, loved to laugh and gathered many friendships that remained faithful to this day. Her passionate care for family was unparalleled. She gave her entire life for the good of her family. Her dear love for God, her family and friends was ever-present and fully expressed in every aspect of her daily life.
She is remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her three children, Brian (Elizabeth) Moore of Peterborough, N.H., Kevin Moore of Watertown, Mass., and Sarah (Matt) Hamel of Weare, N.H.; five siblings including: Joan (Jerry, deceased) Seevers of Arlington Heights, Ill., Carol (Robert) Jenske of Grosse Pointe Park., Mich., Louis (Ursula) Nuechterlein of St. Joseph, Warren (Gail) Nuechterlein of Stevensville and Karen (Paul) Rooker of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Moore Jr.; her father, Winfred Walter “Doc”; and her mother, Leola L. (Kelm) Nuechterlein.