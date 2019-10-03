Shawn P. Thompson
Shawn P. Thompson, 50, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Benton Harbor passed away Sept. 24, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Shawn was born on June 27, 1969, in Benton Harbor, to Kathryn Thompson and Robert Swift. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1987. As a child growing up, he loved sports and played basketball, Little League baseball and enjoyed watching football. In 2002, Shawn relocated to Grand Rapids, and there he attended Grand Rapids Junior College, and eventually worked various jobs and was employed by Workbox Staffing Service and Leedy’s Manufacturing. His favorite pastimes were fishing, cooking and playing chess. Shawn was loving, kind, funny, down to earth, laid back, quiet and just an all-around good person and friend.
Shawn will be remembered in the hearts of his mother, Kathryn Thompson; daughter, Nikkita Thompson; grandchildren, Jamari Thompson, Kevon Singh-Thompson and Nikiyah Thompson; father, Robert Swift; significant other, Carolyn Hicks; great-aunt, Louise Barber; and a host of cousins, classmates, family and friends.
Shawn was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret Butler and Walter Thompson; great-aunt, Ida Mae Joseph; and great-uncles, John King and Oliver King.