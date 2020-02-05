Sheila Jane Sherman, 37, of South Haven passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Monroe, Mich.
She was born June 20, 1982, to Chuck and Belinda (Pipkins) Sherman in Kalamazoo, Mich. Sheila graduated with the class of 2000 from South Haven High School. Sheila loved spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and sitting around the campfire with friends. But most of all, she enjoyed making people laugh. In her free time, she enjoyed walking her dog and decorating and was an avid sports fan. Sheila was a kindhearted soul. She was deeply loved and will be missed.