Shelby Flagel
Shelby Flagel passed peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hanson Hospice to meet her reward.
She was born in Bay, Ark., on Jan. 24, 1940, to Lloyd and Francis Bales. Her family moved to Michigan when she was a child. She decided to remain in Michigan when they decided to return to Arkansas. Shelby met and married the love of her life, Robert Flagel. Together they raised three sons: Ken Flagel, Ron (Mary) Flagel and Darren Flagel. She was an active lifetime member of the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, strong in her faith and love of God. Shelby was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker cherishing her family and lifetime friends. She lovingly supported her husband and sons daily and took pleasure in the simple things in life, including her little dog and cats. When diagnosed with cancer, she faced the battle with faith and strength. Although the success of her treatment was short, she still enjoyed good days and considered each day a blessing. The final days of her life were lived with grace and dignity, surrounded by her family.
Shelby is survived by her sons, Ken and Darren Flagel of Benton Harbor and Ron (Mary) Flagel of Watervliet; sister, Sharon (Randy) Cullum of Ash Flat, Ark.; brother, Gary (Dorothy) Bales of Melborne, Ark.; and grandchildren, Chris and Jessica Flagel.
Shelby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Flagel; and parents, Lloyd and Francis Bales.
The Flagel family would like to offer their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and support staff who treated Shelby with such great care and compassion throughout her battle with cancer.
There will be a celebration of life service for Shelby at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave., Benton Harbor. Visitation will start at 3 p.m. before the service.
Shelby’s family request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Benton Harbor Church of Christ – Africa Food Fund or the Marie Yeager Cancer Center.
For those who wish to leave an online condolence, you may do so at www.purelycremations.org.