Sheldon Seltzer
Pastor Sheldon Seltzer, 89, of Niles, formerly of Buchanan, fell asleep in the arms of his Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
He was born July 4, 1930, in Chicago to Harold and Paula Seltzer. When he was young they moved to California, where he grew up the second of five children. He graduated from Pacific Union College and went on to get his M.Div. in Ministry at Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University). His ministry took him all over the United States: Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Ron) Symonds and Sandra Seltzer; his son, Bryan Seltzer; three grandsons, Mark (Alicia) Symonds, Kevin (Jennifer) Symonds and Zach Symonds; one great-grandson, Jacen Symonds; and Joy Seltzer.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Annie Seltzer.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Friends are invited to visit 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs and to leave online messages at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to ADRA or to the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church Benevolent Fund.