Shima Denton Bettig, 88, of Benton Harbor passed away, July 6, 2020, at West Woods of Bridgman.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Miles Becher officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Napier Parkview Baptist Church or Krasl Art Center. Those wishing to share a memory of Shima may do so online at www.starks -menchinger.com.