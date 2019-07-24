Shirlee Broihier
Shirlee Broihier, 95, died peacefully at her home in St. Joseph on July 16, 2019.
Born Florence Shirlee Craigo in Boscobel, Wis., on July 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late E. Jerold Craigo of Jackson, Miss., and the late Olive Bremer Marshall of Boscobel.
Shirlee graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wis., and shortly afterward enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She completed two years of active service in Pensacola, Fla., from 1944-1946, which she always fondly recalled as being a formative time in her life.
She married Earl F. Broihier in La Crosse on Oct. 8, 1948, and they began their family, moving first to Champaign, Ill., and then to Michigan in 1959. They settled in St. Joseph in 1963.
Education and scholarship were very important to Shirlee, and she earned three college degrees: Bachelor of Science in Education from Viterbo University, La Crosse, Wis., in 1951, Master of Arts in English literature from Andrews University in 1966 and Master of Science in librarianship from Western Michigan University in 1975. She and her husband were dedicated to providing college educations for all eight of their children. She utilized her education at several professional positions later in her life, including as an adjunct instructor in English literature and composition at Lake Michigan College, and as a librarian at Lincoln Township Library and New Buffalo Township Library.
Shirlee enjoyed being active in her community in a variety of ways. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish, played tennis for many years at South Shore Health & Racquet Club, belonged to the local chapter of Great Books and was a member of the Berrien County Democratic Women. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), an organization that advocates for equity for women and girls through education, research and scholarship. She founded an AAUW sanctioned club, Foods Around the World, which held themed monthly dinners locally for decades.
An experienced and adventurous traveler, Shirlee visited many foreign countries throughout her lifetime, including Mexico, India, Turkey, China, Vietnam, most of South America, across Europe and Africa. She was an excellent and undaunted cook who made a point of trying a variety of ethnic recipes – often influenced by her travels – and incorporating unusual ingredients in the family’s meals.
Shirlee is mourned by her children: Jeff Broihier of Seattle, Wash., Mary Broihier (J. C. Randolph) of Martinsville, Ind., Michelle Weaver (Dave) of Muskegon, Mich., Elisa Broihier of Stevensville, Mimi Broihier (Jim Foulkes) of Sleepy Hollow, Ill., Kitty Broihier (Jerry Rock) of Portland, Maine, and Christiane Broihier (Peter Hugh) of Oak Park, Ill.; as well as her grandchildren: Melissa Belanger, Kitty Schaub, Hunter Ellis, Jack Scofield, Jordan Broihier, Molly Foulkes, Amelia Scofield, Christopher Hugh and Jonathan Hugh; plus five great-grandchildren.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; and her son, Jared Broihier.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.