Shirly Ann Wills was born June 4, 1953, in Benton Harbor, to the union of the late Eddie Wills and Emma Wills. She was the fourth of 10 children. Shirley graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1971. She worked as a laborer for several companies, including Ausco/Auto Specialties and JVIS, where she retired in 2014.
In 2015, she met Albert Thomas Jr. and they married on July 5, 2016. She had many friends and three beautiful grandchildren, De’mia, Morgan and Madisyn. She also enjoyed cooking, taking care of people, and most importantly, spending time with loved ones.
Shirly departed this life Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Benton Harbor, at the side of her husband, Albert Thomas Jr.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Wills; mother, Emma Wills; brothers, Robert McKinney Jr. and Howard Wills; and daughter, Monek Wills-Finley.
She leaves behind her husband, Albert Thomas Jr. of Benton Harbor; one daughter, Tawana Wills Miskdeen (Idris) of Chicago; four sisters, Betty Thomas, Debra Wills-Cotton and Lorraine Rohl, all of Benton Harbor and Jeannette Wills of Atlanta; three brothers, Tommy Wills (Liliian) of California, John Defrance (Tracy) of Atlanta and Michael Defrance (Tiffany) of Chicago; three grandchildren, De’mia Finley, Morgan Miskdeen and Madisyn Miskdeen; and a host friends and relatives.
A celebration of life services will be held on Friday Jan. 24, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, 204 S. Fair Ave., Benton Harbor, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., and services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may go robbins brothersfh.com.