Shirley Ann Windmon, 69, of Benton Harbor departed this life to be with the Lord July 22, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www. robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Shirley was the beautiful daughter of the late James Sr. and Maude Windmon, born on May 12, 1951, in Driver, Ark. She loved the Lord with all her heart and never failed to acknowledge Christ as her Lord and Savior. Shirley united in Christian fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Elijah Thompson Jr. at Spiritual Vision Church of God In Christ, Niles.
She never met a stranger and would do anything possible to make those around her happy. For many years, Shirley was employed by Benton Harbor Areas Schools and later shared her warm heart as a home health aide.
Shirley leaves fond memories in the heart of her six children: April Windmon, Aaron Windmon, Toni Young, Tonya Mays, Andre Windmon and Dontae Windmon; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two best friends: Ronyae Booker “Booka” (granddaughter) and Fredrick Windmon (grandson); two sisters: Alice (John) Taylor and Mary “Peaches” Frances (Anthony Smith); longtime partner and friend, Ontoine Myers; special daughter-in-law, Rochell Motton; special niece, Raylena Windmon; special cousin, Rita Broadway, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Jean Thomas Fleming; and brothers: Bobby Windmon and James Windmon Jr.