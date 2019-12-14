Shirley Anne Murphy
Shirley Anne Murphy (Kryger) of Benton Harbor, 88, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Shirley was born on March 19, 1931, in Grand Rapids, to Irving and Grace (Clark) Kryger (Hawkins). Shirley met Raymond Murphy walking to school, and they married Aug. 7, 1954. They had two children, Sheryl (Jim) Collins and Rick (Anna) Murphy. Shirley began her career as a legal secretary with the law office of Verspoor & Heinz shortly after graduating from Creston High School in 1949. She continued her career in the Trust Department at Old Kent Bank until her retirement in 1995.
Shirley had a deep faith instilled in her from a very young age and was equipped with an incredible work ethic. She was a career woman, a homemaker, a gardener, counselor, a loving wife and proud mother who loved her family.
In addition to her career, Shirley was the ultimate housekeeper. Gifted with an amazing green thumb, she cultivated and cared for the most beautiful “yard scape.” Shirley loved comedy and the comedians of her day, especially "The Carol Burnett Show." She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. She was always dressed for the occasion (and NEVER without lipstick). She loved big band music, ice cream and Detroit Tiger Baseball. And yet, with all of her loves, she was most happy spending time alone in her garden with a radio.
In addition to her daughter, Sheryl (Jim) Collins, and her son, Rick (Anna) Murphy, she is survived by her brother, Jack (Marilyn) Kryger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Grace Kryger; and her husband, Raymond Murphy.
A special thank you to her caregivers over the last several years, Chris, Jody, Marilyn and Seana. Thank you to Ann, Becca and Jann for sharing so many special moments and helping Shirley continue to be the beautiful person we all loved so much. Arrangements are being handled by Reyers North Valley Chapel, 2815 Fuller Ave. N.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Visitations will be from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, Dec. 16, at Reyers North Valley Chapel, Grand Rapids. A private burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens following the service at 1:30 pm.