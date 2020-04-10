Shirley Doss, 56, of Benton Harbor died March 12, 2020.
Private services to follow. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Shirley was born May 4, 1963, to Marie and Burnett Doss in Little Rock, Ark. She moved to Benton Harbor in 1975. Shirley confessed her life to Christ at an early age at Israelite Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. John Mcafee.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Stephanie, Patricia, Maria, Lataasha and Dalinda (Aramide); sons, Jimmy, Joshua, Sonny, DayShawn, Rico, Cleo and Deon; sisters, Chistal (Calvin, Clark, Bernice (Mickey), Shonda and Carol; brother, Ray; 34 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Briellie; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Burnett Doss; children, Burnett, Princess and Aaliyah; grandparents, Roy Lee Woods and Emma Vaughn; granddaughter, Dasha; and friend and father of her children, Jimmy Armstead Sr.