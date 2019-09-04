Shirley Hill
Shirley Hill, 59, of Benton Harbor departed this life Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home.
A service celebrating her life will be held Sept. 6 at the Israelite Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Shirley was born April 2, 1960, to Joseph Carl and Lillie Bell Johnson Hill in Grand Rapids. She graduated from Covert High School in 1979, and attended South Haven Beauty College to pursue her cosmetology license. She eventually worked in home health care in nursing homes and adult foster care facilities. Shirley was a longtime employee of Bonds, Whirlpool and Berrien Technology. She worked all her life, having two jobs at one time. Shirley cared for others more than herself.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory: her sisters, Anitha L. (Chester) Williams and Tammie D. (Gregory) Lee; brother, Kevin Heard; friends, Linda Ward and Caryl Simplis; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother, Fredrick Carl Hill.