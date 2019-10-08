Shirley Joyce Brumbaugh
Shirley Joyce Brumbaugh of South Haven died on Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 88.
Shirley was born Dec. 23, 1930, to Harvey and Beatrice (Lawton) Brown in Jackson, Mich. She was the oldest of five children and is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary Brown and Norman Brown; sister, Carol Brown Copeland; and grandson, Timothy Bachman. Her brother, Neil Brown, survives her. She graduated from Grass Lake High School where she was elected vice president of her senior class, then attended Hillsdale College.
In 1950, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Virgil Brumbaugh, and was married for 58 years until Virgil's death in 2008. They were the parents of six children, all of whom survive her: Ross Brumbaugh, Mark (Esther) Brumbaugh, Jana Bachman, Brian Brumbaugh, Peggy Brumbaugh and Rick Brumbaugh. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Shirley enjoyed being active. She walked several miles a day, gardened, cross country skied and bicycled. She enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing with her husband. They often hosted cookouts and bonfire parties for family and friends. She was an avid birdwatcher and could identify just about any bird she saw on sight and many by their songs. She was a voracious reader and loved history, biographies, poetry, suspense and all manner of classic literature. She was accomplished in sewing, knitting, embroidery, sketching, photography and other crafts, and achieved a high standard of excellence in all she endeavored to try. Her day wasn't complete without a New York Times Crossword puzzle. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing.
In the last years of her life, Shirley bravely endured the destructive ravages of Alzheimer's disease and is now blessedly whole and at peace with her creator.
The family offers heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at The Meadows of Owosso for their love and support during Shirley's final months with us.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. A luncheon will follow at St. Basil Catholic Church. Shirley will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.