Shirley Lee Beck
Shirley Lee Beck, 81, of South Haven passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Jan. 1, 1938, to Darwin and Margaret (Romeo) VanOrman in Dowagiac. Shirley honorably served her country in the United States Marine Corps. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education, beginning her career as a teacher. Shirley served on the South Haven Police Auxiliary for three years. She also worked at Lake Bluff Hotel. She was a former member of the Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of First Church of God in South Haven.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Brent Beck and Keith Beck; brother, Jim VanOrman; and former husband, Elmer Beck.
Shirley is survived by her children, Erich (Denise) Beck of Mattawan, Craig (Pamela) Beck of South Haven, Scott Beck of Lawrence and Gayle (Mike) Mercado of South Haven; sister, Sharon (Les) Brown of Coloma; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.