Shirley Mae (Mollett) Francis
Shirley Mae (Mollett) Francis, 82, of Stevensville passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Hayti, Mo., to Y.C. and Ellen (Pounders) Mollett. Shirley married John Dodge in 1955. They were blessed with two sons, Tim and Shawn, and later divorced. Shirley married Phillip Francis in Benton Harbor, on Dec. 12, 1982. Together they were guardians of Heidi and raised her as their own. Shirley loved everything to do with her grandchildren, country music, fashion, going to the casino and shopping and dinner outings with her special friend, Pam. Shirley was well known for her fabulous cherry-o cream-cheese pie.
Shirley will be dearly missed by her sons, Timothy (Millicent) Dodge of Stevensville and Shawn Dodge (and his fiancé Janice) of St. Joseph; Heidi Speck of Benton Harbor; grandchildren, Keanu (Timothy) Drummond of Byron Center, Mich., and Chelsea Speck and Kyra Rodgers, both of Benton Harbor; two great-grandchildren, Faith and Hayden; sister, Barbara (Richard) Smith; brother, Bobby Mollett of Watervliet; sister-in-law, Jennie Mollett of Hartford; and special friends, Pam Kriel and Logan.
Shirley was preceded by her parents; husband, Phillip; brother, Ray Mollett; and sister-in-law, Wilma Mollett, Bobby's wife.
Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials can be made to Hanson Hospice Center.