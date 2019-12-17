Shirley Mae Shuler
Shirley Mae (Hildebrandt) Shuler, 88, passed away quietly Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born May 17, 1931, in Sawyer. She was raised on her family’s farm with her siblings, Otto, Norma and Ruth. She spent her childhood helping pick vegetables and berries during the summers and attending New Troy schools. She also participated in 4-H activities. She especially enjoyed learning to sew.
During high school, her brother introduced her to Ward Shuler, and arranged for them to attend a Sadie Hawkins dance at the high school. After graduating from high school, Shirley was employed at The Herald-Palladium, until she met and married Ward E. Shuler, on Sept. 9, 1951.
Shirley thrived at Shuler Farms, where she raised her two children, Bill and Susan, while gardening, taking care of 800 chickens, and helping with daily farm chores.
She enjoyed feeding everyone. She was an exceptional baker with pies as her specialty. She was active in 4-H as a sewing leader for more than 25 years, and taught more than 100 young 4-H members to sew.
She also was active at the Berrien County Youth Fair, as a clerk and judge. She enjoyed belonging to Landon Home Extension Group. She was asked and happily served on many election boards over the years in Lake Charter Township and for Bridgman Public Schools.
Shirley played in integral role in helping her family establish Shuler Farms as a highly successful dairy farm. She helped prepare the cows for milking every morning and evening until she was 81 years old.
She was a caring friend who would maintain friendships with those she knew by regularly calling and chatting over the phone to keep in contact, lift their spirits and provide neighborhood news. We can only hope that we can have the dignity and resolve our parents have shown in the past.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ward Shuler; her parents, Adolph and Hattie Hildebrandt; her siblings, Otto, Norma and Ruth; and her son-in-law, Robert VerDuin.
Shirley is survived by her son, Bill (Carolyn), and daughter, Susan VerDuin; her grandchildren, Billy (Katherine) and Wyatt Shuler and Will (Jamie) VerDuin; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial service will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Lake Charter Township Hall. Cremation has taken place.
Please make any memorials or donations as hugs and prayers.