Shirley Ochs
Shirley Ann Ochs, 81, of Benton Harbor, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the American Kidney Foundation. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Shirley was born Shirley Frazier on Dec. 6, 1937, and raised in St. Joseph by Allen and Vesta Burk. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1955. On March 2, 1956 she married the love of her life, Frederick Samuel Ochs Jr., in St. Joseph, where they began their new life together.
A wonderful homemaker, Shirley also had an outdoor side. She loved to camp, fish, and hunt mushrooms. She also loved bingo and playing cards and board games, and going to the casino. The best times, however, were those spent with her family.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Frederick and Jeffrey Ochs, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frederick; parents, Allen and Vesta Burk; brother, William Kelly; and sisters, Catherine Williams, Peggy Hallock, and Mary Wisner.
Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at Caretel Inns of Lakeland for the loving care they showed her for the last eight months.