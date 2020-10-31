St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.