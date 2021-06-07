Airman second class Siegfried Rath, 79, of Bridgman passed away peacefully at home March 3, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 121 Kline St., Benton Harbor. A military rights burial service, presented by the Stevensville American Legion Post No. 568 honor guard will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Lake Township Cemetery in Bridgman. Celebration reception to follow at the Stevensville American Legion Post No. 568. Memorial contributions can be made to the family, who will donate to organizations in memory of Siegfried Rath.