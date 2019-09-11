Siegfried 'Sig' Herrmann
Siegfried “Sig” Herrmann was born on May 2, 1937, and entered eternal rest on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born in Danzig, Germany, the second of four boys. Sig immigrated to the United States in April of 1950 with his mother and three brothers. They settled into the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph area.
For several years, Sig, along with his mother and brothers, earned their living while working on local farms during the fruit season. Soon after, he began his career in the photography field by developing and printing photos for area customers at the Nuechterlein Camera Shop. From there, he and his wife, Selma, decided to open a professional photography business in Three Oaks, and a few year later—their main studio in St. Joseph. Portrait photography and weddings comprised the majority of the business, as well as industrial photography for several local companies, and sports events for several schools throughout Southwest Michigan. In his 45-year career, he photographed multiple generations of families.
Siegfried was preceded in death by his parents, Hilde and Willi Herrmann; his older brother, William; and one nephew.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Selma; two sons, Scott (Sandy) of Livonia, Mich., and Steve (Lindsey) of Holland, Mich.; and six grandchildren: Riley, Connor, Nicholas, Jetson, Madeline and Westin. He is also survived by three brothers, Rudy (Pat) Herrmann of New Port Richey, Fla., Horst (Irma) Herrmann of Cedar Hill, Mo., and Horst Herrmann of Hagen, Germany; brother-in-law, Siegfried (Sandra) Pudell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Oakridge Community Church, 766 Oakridge Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow the service in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (N.A.M.I.), 921 N. Washington Ave., Lansing, MI 48906 or to Oakridge Community Church. Those wishing to leave a message or condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Siegfried was a wonderful husband, a very hard worker, a great father and example for his two sons in many areas of life, and loved his grandchildren dearly. We will miss our beloved husband, father, Opa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle and will cherish all the memories.