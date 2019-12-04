Silvia Hinrichs
It is with extreme anguish that the family of Silvia Hinrichs, announce her sudden passing on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, at the age of 59.
Friends may meet with the family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends are also invited to a lunch beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mars Community Center within the Mars Elementary, 430 Mars St., Berrien Springs. Memorial contributions in Silvia’s honor may be made to Berrien County Cancer Service or Berrien Springs Middle School to be used on unmet student needs. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Silvia was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Germany, the daughter of Steve and Karin (Mutz) Katai. On June 25, 1983, she married Benno Hinrichs, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2017. Silvia was also preceded in death by her firstborn daughter, Sarah Hinrichs-Tyler on Oct. 11, 2018. Silvia was a faithful employee at the Berrien Springs Middle School and worked for Berrien Springs Public Schools for 41 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Sabrina Hinrichs; son-in-law, Bryan Tyler; her parents, Steve and Karin Katai; sister, Rita Katai; niece, Elisabeth (Jacob) Turner; nephew, John Fedor; and many other dear cousins, family members and cherished friends.
Silvia most significantly will be remembered for her ability to light up the lives of all who crossed her path, be it students of Berrien Springs Middle School, family, friends or complete strangers. Her welcoming demeanor, quick wit, infectious laughter and contagious smile always left those in her company uplifted. She left us early but she taught us well – to love big.