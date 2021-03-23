Sister Sharon Beckmann, formerly known as Sister Therese Michelle, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She was 80 years of age and in the 62nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Sharon was born in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Marie (Schramm) Beckmann. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School and received a bachelor’s degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian; a master’s degree in religious education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston; and a master’s degree in school administration from University of San Francisco.