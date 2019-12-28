Sparkle Herman
Miss Sparkle Penny Herman, 63, country music fan, sister to many, and encourager to all died peacefully at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, with her siblings at her bedside at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, following a brief illness. Her family is grateful for the compassionate and skilled care provided by the staff at Glen Home, Caring Circle Hospice and especially Pam and Mina.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1956, in Buchanan, to Robert Floyd and Florence Eva (Rawden) Herman Sr. She was a special student of local schools, and had been employed at Gateway Services in Berrien Springs. She had lived in this area all of her life.
Sparkle defined her name with a wonderful positive personality which encouraged peers and caregivers, an excellent sense of humor and a sparkle in her eyes behind some fun teasing. She always enjoyed music, listening and dancing when able, especially when Miss Reba McEntire was on, who is also known to sparkle a bit. She enjoyed outings to shop and to eat at McDonald’s, including a strawberry milkshake. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Herman Sr.; and by a brother, Ted Herman.
Surviving family includes her siblings: Virginia (and W.A.) Burse of Greenwood, S.C., Sherry (and Lynn) Poschke of Greenwood, Robert (and Charlotte) Herman Jr. of Kennesaw, Ga., Starr Gross of Perryville, Ark., Twinkle (and James) Leroy Jr. of Woodstock, Ga., Rusty (and Debbie) Herman of Perryville, Amber (and Jeff) Vlcek of Canton, Ga., Sabre (and Tim) Pruitt of Pekin, Ill., and Rory (and Teresa) Herman of Holly Springs, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Alisa (Mrs. Ted) Herman of Woodstock; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Services for Sparkle Herman will be at the Winkenhofer Funeral Home in Kennesaw, Ga., with burial in the adjacent Pine Ridge Memorial Park. Arrangements in Michigan were completed at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. Online condolences may be left at: www.halbritterwickens.com.
While others might have seen challenges in Sparkle’s life, she clearly saw joy in her life, saw joy in the lives of others and left an extra measure of joy in this world because of her remarkable life.