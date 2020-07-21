Stanley “Dick” Wakild, 77, of South Haven passed away July 11, 2020 in his home.
He was born June 30, 1943, to Stanley C. and Clara Ruth (Roe) Wakild in South Haven. Dick graduated from South Haven High School with the class of 1961. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Stan worked for the South Haven Area Emergency Services as a police officer and firefighter and retired as a Chief. After retiring, Stan worked as a firefighter at D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant and then worked as a security guard at Holland Hospital. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and a former commander of the American Legion Post 49. Stan enjoyed hunting and fishing.