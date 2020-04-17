Stanley Eugene “Gene” Brewer, 80, of Niles died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at West Woods of Niles.
“Gene,” as he was known to most, was born March 8, 1940, the youngest of three children born to Eldon and Katherine Brewer of Galien. Gene lived most of his life in Galien, graduating from GHS, class of 1958. He was an accomplished three-sport athlete, playing for the regular season undefeated basketball team that year and being named the top athlete in his class. It was there that Gene met his high school sweetheart, Judy (Gilbert) Brewer. They wed on March 12, 1960, recently celebrating 60 years together. It was also in Galien where Gene, with help from a few friends and family members, built his home by hand on ancestral family farm land.