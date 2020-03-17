Stan Downey, 62, of Dowagiac entered into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind.
Stan was born May 15, 1956, in Watervliet, to Woodrow Wilson Downey and Dovie Marie (Crowder) Downey. He attended Coloma Public Schools. Stan met the love of his life, Diana, and they were married July 25, 1986. Stan was a loving husband, proud Dad and adoring Grandpa. He loved his family and being with his brothers and sisters. Stan enjoyed classic movies, westerns being his favorite, and spending time with family and friends.