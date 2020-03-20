Visitation and funeral services previously scheduled for Stanley Downey, 63, of Dowagiac (complete obituary in Tuesday’s edition), who died March 4, 2020, have been postponed due to the current recommendations from the state and federal government. Services will commence when things are considered safe. You may continue to send memorial condolences to the family at www.calvin-leonardfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Midway Baptist Church, 7517 Red Arrow Hwy., Watervliet, MI 49098.