Stephanie Renee (Davis) Delaney was born Oct. 4, 1971, in Benton Harbor, to the union of Hugh and Eleanor Davis. At an early age, she accepted Christ and was baptized at Second Baptist Church. On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, our beloved Stephanie entered eternal rest.
She was educated in the Benton Harbor school system, graduating with the class of 1989 – forever a Tiger. She worked over 25 years in home health care. Until her health would not allow, she was employed at Signature HealthCARE of Marietta in Marietta, Ga.