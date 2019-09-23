Stephen Edward Mitchell
Stephen Edward Mitchell, 71, of Benton Harbor passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Second Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:45 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Stephen was born March 11, 1948, in Benton Harbor, to Don and Katherine Mitchell, the youngest of eight siblings. He married Marlene Piggee on July 8, 1972, and was the father of four children.
Stephen attended the Benton Harbor Area School System, graduating from high school in 1966. After graduating from high school, he played professional baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He attended Michigan State University and Eastern Michigan University. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi. After returning to Benton Harbor 1974, he was employed as Director of Security for the Benton Harbor Area Schools. In 1988, he was promoted to the Director of Operations and Facilities, where he stayed until retiring in 2008. Currently he was working as a courtesy driver for Signature Toyota.
He was appointed to the Benton Harbor School Board in January 2015 and ran unopposed the following year. He currently was serving as President of the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Antonio (Michelle) Mitchell, Desmond Mitchell and Lisa Ash; sisters, Diane (Joseph) DeFrance of St. Joseph and Kathleen Bowman of Lakeland, Fla.; brothers, Dwight (Margo), Mitchell and Duane (Perona) Mitchell; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, family and friends.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; son, David (Shiree) Mitchell; sister, Janice (Francis) Baker; and brother, Gary (Minnie) Mitchell.