Stephen John Anzalone
Stephen John Anzalone, known as “Papa” by all, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 Delaware, Benton Harbor, with Father James Adams officiating. Burial is to follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, followed by a Rosary. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association – West Michigan Chapter or SS. John and Bernard’s Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Stephen was born on July 11, 1936, to Stephen and Ann (DiBenedetto) in Brooklyn, N.Y. He spent his childhood in Dallas and his teenage years in Miami before joining the Army, where he served in the 11th Airborne Division.
Stephen was a long-haul trucker and Teamster by trade. He loved the open road, and after a debilitating heart attack, he chauffeured many members of the St. Joseph community to Chicago airports and across the country. He was a past president of the local Heart Association. He volunteered for many years at the hospital. You could find him in his favorite spot in the garage, welcoming all to sit and chat.
He married Rosalie Gagliardo on July 18, 1959, and she was the love of his life. He was the best Papa in the world to Tade, Gray, Molly, Jack, Lily and Maggie, and would travel the country to spend time with them. He befriended and would strike up a conversation with anyone within sight and would tell them about his three children – Steve, Gina and John. He loved life and left a lifetime of memories for family and friends alike.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Rosalie; children, Steve (Lori) Anzalone of Carmel, Ind., Gina (Mark) Parrish of St. Joseph and John (Wendy) Anzalone of Montgomery, Ala.; and six grandchildren: Tade, Gray, Molly, Jack and Lily Anzalone and Maggie Parrish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Ann Anzalone; his sister, Adrienne Gagliardo; his in-laws, John and Molly Gagliardo; and his beloved dog, Enzo.