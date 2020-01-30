Stephen Lin Klein, 63, of Pullman, Mich., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
He was born March 26, 1956, to Alvin and Barbara Klein of Hamilton, Mich. Stephen graduated from Hamilton High School. Steve got certified for the C&O Railroad and worked from May 1975-1985. He drove semi-truck over the road from 1985-2006. He also spent many years working and spending time at the South Haven Airport with Robertson Crop Dusting. He enjoyed his trains, planes, race cars, fishing, camping, hunting and loved sharing his passion for it with his family.