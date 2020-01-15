Stephen Louis Scheid
Stephen Louis “Louie” Scheid, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, on Jan. 25. Family will welcome visitors at 2 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Steve "Louie" was born March 21, 1963, in Jackson, Mich., the son of the late Paul E. and Rose Ann Scheid. Steve was a graduate of Western Michigan University and an avid Michigan State fan. Steve held many senior level positions in his supply chain operations career with a number of companies, including Zenith Data Systems, IPC Print Services, Eagle Technologies and Intuit. His expertise, guidance and practical knowledge helped all of those who worked with him have a better understanding of "what needs to get done."
In his personal life, Louie had so many loves that defining a list is difficult. Spending summers on his boat was his happy place. He also enjoyed golfing, skiing and anything that involved his son Zach. You always knew when Big Lou arrived, whatever the event, it just became more fun. Steve had a way of explaining things that made everything seem simple. He could easily get to the bottom of complicated scenarios and had the correct solution to share almost immediately. His broad knowledge of life in general made you want to hang onto every word he said. His biggest priority in life was his wife and son. Because of this, and so much more, he will be missed by his family and friends every single day for the rest of our lives.
On Sept. 25, 1993, he married Julie (Tuberville) Scheid, and made their family complete with the birth of their son, Zachary Scheid (23). Steve also has eight siblings: Charles (Connie), Leo (Suzanne), Dan (Mary Beth), Bill (deceased), Mary Anne (Jim), Richard (Kathy), Bob (Sue) and Margaret (Roy).