Stephen 'Steve' Murray
Stephen “Steve” Murray, 65, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, where he was surrounded by his family. He fought the most courageous battle of cancer and never complained. He instead chose to continue his passion for the Gospel and spread the word of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Steve was born April 15, 1954, in Folcroft, Pa., to Harry and Elsie (Howlett) Murray. He graduated from St. James High School and soon began his career in the air freight industry. Steve’s passion for business and others’ success was apparent in his 35 years of being an industry executive.
Steve and his wife, Debra, were the owners of Express Employment Professionals for 12 years and members of the St. Joseph community for the last 15 years. They shared a passion for helping others, building business relationships and serving the community as local business owners. Steve’s leadership impacted many, as he was selfless with his time and commitment to others. Steve was a director of the Gateway Services Board of Directors, president of SHRM and a Rotarian. While holding the position of vice president of a new cargo airline, American International Freight, he served on the board of directors for the Continental Air Freight Association. One year he was elected the prestigious title of Air Freight Person of the Year. Working with Debra since 1996, they relished the daily challenges of an airline that literally moved the world of freight at night. Their friendship grew strong and in 1999, they married.
Steve loved playing golf and was a true fanatic of all sports. His excitement for professional athletes was contagious … but only if it was a Philadelphia team. Steve enjoyed playing the piano, his family and friends, loved spending time at the beach, playing billiards, reading, listening to music and playing with his dogs. His love for the outdoors kept him active and he enjoyed traveling with Debra.
Steve was a strong man of faith guided by his belief in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was an active member of his church, The Chapel an Evangelical Free Church, where he loved to spend time in worship and in Men’s Ministry. He discipled many as a mentor in the many groups at church and will not be forgotten by those who he impacted to make a personal difference in their lives.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debra Murray, of 20 years; daughters, Annalise Murray and Taylor Murray; stepdaughter, Jenifer Hoke; grandsons, Nicco Jimenez and Jackson Hoke; and brothers, John (Barbara) Murray, Robert (Karen) Murray and Harry Murray.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Tom Murray and Michael Murray.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Phil Bubar officiating. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, as well as from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be made to The Chapel Benevolent Fund. Those wishing to share a memory of Steve online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.