Steven “Steve” C. Fritz, 50, of Dowagiac passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.
Steve was born May 2, 1970, in Dowagiac to Charles and Bonnie (Deming) Fritz Jr. He attended Dowagiac High School. Steve was known as a kind, giving, fun guy who was always the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting. Steve loved sports and was an avid Red Wings fan. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.