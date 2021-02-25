Steven’s life began Aug. 4, 1962, in West Palm Beach, Fla. He worked as a dry wall finisher and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars and watching wrestling. While born in Florida, Steven spent most of his life living and enjoying Southwest Michigan.
His greatest joy was his family which includes his wife and companion for 35 years, Chyrille (Rome) Kraft; six children: Ian (Karla) Bopp, Jodi (Paul) Johnson, Tyler Ganczak, Edward (Chelsea) Kraft, Steven Kraft Jr., and Angela Kurcharski; 12 grandchildren; his mom, Nancy (Martin) Ritlaw; three brothers: Christian Kraft, David and Brice Ritlaw; and four sisters: Krystal, Brittany, Ashley and Tara Ritlaw.