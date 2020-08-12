Steven Ray Edwards, 65, of Stevensville, formerly of Lakeside passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
Steve was born April 29, 1955, in Berrien County, the son of the late Belmont and Dorothy (Ott) Edwards. Steve was a jack of all trade and operated Edwards Handyman Services. He enjoyed billiards, golf, hotrods, hunting and attending NHRA events.
His friends were his family and a gathering will be announced for a later date. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Arrangements entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman.