Steven Scott Gauthier
Steven Scott Gauthier, 57, of Sodus passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 12, 1962, in Muskegon, Mich., to Roland and Margaret “Peggy” (Smith) Gauthier. After graduating from high school, he began a lifelong career as a machinist, working for such companies as Vickers in New Troy and Adco Die Cast in Bridgman. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his hands building model boats, cars and airplanes. Most of all, fresh water fishing was his all-time passion. Over the years, he caught and mounted many fish for display in his home. Although Steven was a private man, he loved spending time with his family.
No visitation or service has been planned. Those who wish to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.purelycremations.com. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Steven is survived by his sister, Joni (Steve) Ferrell of St. Joseph; brother, Gary Gauthier (Susan Hileman) of Sodus; and nieces, Megan Ferrell, Leah Gauthier and Tara Gauthier.
He was preceded by his parents and brothers, Robert Gauthier and Richard Gauthier.