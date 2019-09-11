Steven Scott Henderson
Steven Scott Henderson, 73, of South Haven passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home under hospice care.
He was born July 28, 1946, to William Wallace and Charlotte Irene (Holmes) Henderson in South Haven. Steve married Debra Lange on Oct. 12, 1985. He worked for Jack’s Super Value for 20 years and Golden Brown Bakery for 12 years. Steve proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Steve raced cars at Martin US-131 Drag Strip. He enjoyed the music of the 1950s and ’60s and the old TV programs. Steve loved remembering his childhood days at the Michigan Theatre.
He is preceded by his parents; sister, Diana June (Henderson) Aviles; and best friend, Ron Levine.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debra Henderson, of South Haven; children, Laura (Dennis) Pierce, Amber Henderson, Camden Scott (Samantha) Henderson, Sarah Mills, Rebecca (Dean), Jennifer (Juston Griffin) Mills and Troy Henderson; brother-in-law, Hal Rodrigues of Puerto Rico; 12 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and friends, Barb Levine and Terry (Carol) Leverton.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Travis Wilson officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.