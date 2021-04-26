Susan Pentridge, 64, of South Haven passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which she faced with courage and dignity. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person, with a love of animals and people. Susan loved to make new friends, was a member of her nursing home’s Welcome Committee, and was a light of warmth and love to those around her.
She is survived by her two sons: Jason and Tim Riforgiate; mother, Edith Pentridge, a brother, David (Vanessa) Pentridge; many grandchildren; and her long-time companion, Vince Pratt.