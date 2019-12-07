Susan Sievers Dunton
Susan Sievers Dunton, 72, of Lawrence died on the morning of Nov. 30, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Sue was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the only child of Edward C. Sievers and Ruth (Venema) Sievers. Sue devoted herself to raising her children and spent many years volunteering with Boy Scouts, dance groups, 4-H and Lawrence Public Schools. She was an active member of Lawrence Elementary School, working as a librarian and a teacher’s aide, assisting in classrooms, planning enrichment programs, special activities group and working with her beloved Quiz Bowl. Sue was recognized multiple times as both a volunteer and an employee; however, her greatest joy outside of her family was her students with whom she shared a special bond even after they had graduated. Sue enjoyed reading, sewing, crafting, movies and spending time with friends. She always had a project going and many were lucky to receive one of her handmade quilts.
She is survived by her children, Edward and Jennifer Dunton of South Carolina, Daniele and Gerald Pence of Indiana, Nicklas Dunton of Vermont, Riah Dunton of Illinois and Sarabeth Dunton of Illinois; and her grandchildren, Eden Dunton of Indiana, Edward Kit Dunton of New Mexico and Andrew Chase Dunton of Colorado. She is also survived by numerous friends and colleagues, as well as current and former students who benefited from her special care and her enthusiasm of education.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ruth Sievers.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to everyone in the community for the cards, food, flowers, kind words and especially the visits that brightened Sue’s final days. Our heartfelt love and appreciation to Carol Sjoquist who stood by Sue through too many doctor’s appointments, treatments and setbacks to count.
Memorial services will be held in January. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations will be accepted to the scholarship fund in Susan Sievers Dunton's name at Lawrence Public Schools.